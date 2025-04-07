Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Don't miss the return of the popular free Bunny Tail Trail in Liverpool this Easter. Solve clues, find bunnies, and win prizes.

A popular Easter trail has returned to Liverpool's Royal Albert Dock, offering free, family-friendly fun - and the chance to win a huge prize.

Launching on April 7 and running until April 21, the free Bunny Tail Trail sees twelve brightly coloured bunny vinyls hidden around the dock, each one containing a clue as to where the next bunny.

This year’s trail promises to bring even more excitement, where children must solve the rabbit riddles and help the Easter Bunny track down his missing golden carrot to be in with the chance of winning a prize.

Free Bunny Tail Trail returns to Liverpool for Easter half term. | Royal Albert Dock Liverpool

The adventure begins on the inner quay, where children can head to The Nest to pick up their free pair of fluffy bunny ears between 11.00am-5.00pm, before seeking out the 12 bunny vinyls. Each bunny has its own QR code which, when scanned on a mobile, will provide a rhyming riddle giving a clue where to find the next bunny.

Once all of the 12 bunnies have been tracked down on the scenic trail, explorers will discover the Easter Bunny’s golden carrot and can enter their details to be in with the chance of winning the ultimate family-friendly weekend on the dock.

Complete with an overnight stay at Holiday Inn Express, lunch at Gusto, an immersive adventure at Escape Hunt, a dock goodie bag bursting with treats including a 600g fudge box from Roly’s Fudge, magic memorabilia from House of Spells and much more, this huge prize promises one lucky family a truly memorable Easter.