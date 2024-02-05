Register
13 top Liverpool restaurants that deserve a Michelin star - according to you

Liverpool residents believe these eateries are worthy of the prestigious stars of excellence.

By Emma Dukes
Published 5th Feb 2024, 14:59 GMT

The prestigious Michelin Guide Ceremony for 2024 is set to take place on Monday evening, announcing which eateries have been awarded new stars, green stars, and special awards.

The latest batch of winners will be revealed at the event at Manchester's Midland hotel from 6.00pm, and Liverpool residents have strong opinions about which local restaurants deserve recognition.

While no restaurants in the city currently have any Michelin stars, Liverpool is filled with fantastic restaurants which Liverpudlians believe are worthy of the symbol of excellence.

Below are 11 of the top Liverpool restaurants which locals would love to see named Michelin Guide award winners this year.

Casa Italia is one of Liverpool’s oldest and most popular restaurants, serving authentic Italian dishes. Running for 48 years, the independent eatery is often seen with long queues outside.

1. Casa Italia, Stanley Street

Owned by MasterChef The Professional’s winner and Michelin Star chef, Anton Piotrowski, Roski serves innovative, unique food and is regularly mentioned in foodie guides.

2. Roski, Rodney Street

The Art School features in the Michelin Guide and is known for its excellent fine-dining experience. Locals think it also deserves a Michelin star.

3. The Art School Restaurant, Sugnall Street

Bon Pan is a contemporary Pan Asian buffet, offering 150 different dishes. The city centre restaurant often receives high praise from locals.

4. Bon Pan, Clayton Square

