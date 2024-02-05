Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Michelin Guide has revealed the top restaurants in the country and its highly-anticipated 2024 awards ceremony.

The Michelin Guide Ceremony was held on Monday evening, unveiling the latest restaurant distinctions for the UK and Ireland, including the one of the highest culinary honours - the globally renowned Michelin Stars.

The best chefs in the country gathered for the event at Manchester's The Midland Hotel to find out if their restaurants had earned new Michelin Stars, Michelin Green Stars or Special Awards. Eighteen new restaurants were awarded their first Michelin Star and two Indian restaurants became the first in the UK to receive two Michelin Stars.

Liverpool has never had a Michelin Star at any of its restaurants and Merseyside sadly lost its only Star when Marc Wilkinson’s Fraiche moved from Wirral to Shropshire.

Unfortunately, the city's restaurants did not earn any Stars at the 2024 awards, however, many local eateries have been, and still are, featured in the Michelin Guide, which is an incredible achievement.

Just outside of Merseyside, in Aughton, Moor Hall has a whopping two Michelin Stars and a Michelin Green Star, and its sister restaurant, The Barn at Moor Hall, has one Michelin Star.

What do Michelin Stars mean?

The Michelin Guide restaurant reviews are summaries of inspectors' experiences and use a system of symbols, the most prestigious of which are its Stars.

Restaurants can receive one to three Michelin Stars for the quality of their food based on five criteria:

Quality of the ingredients used.

Mastery of flavour and cooking techniques.

The personality of the chef in the cuisine.

Harmony of flavours.

Consistency between visits.

Restaurant inspectors do not consider interior decor, table settings or service quality when awarding stars.

