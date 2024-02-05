New restaurants awarded Michelin Stars in the Michelin Guide Great Britain & Ireland 2024 - full list
Eighteen new restaurants were awarded their first Michelin Star.
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Michelin Guide has revealed the top restaurants in the country and its highly-anticipated 2024 awards ceremony.
The Michelin Guide Ceremony was held on Monday evening, unveiling the latest restaurant distinctions for the UK and Ireland, including the one of the highest culinary honours - the globally renowned Michelin Stars.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The best chefs in the country gathered for the event at Manchester's The Midland Hotel to find out if their restaurants had earned new Michelin Stars, Michelin Green Stars or Special Awards. Eighteen new restaurants were awarded their first Michelin Star and two Indian restaurants became the first in the UK to receive two Michelin Stars.
Liverpool has never had a Michelin Star at any of its restaurants and Merseyside sadly lost its only Star when Marc Wilkinson’s Fraiche moved from Wirral to Shropshire.
Unfortunately, the city's restaurants did not earn any Stars at the 2024 awards, however, many local eateries have been, and still are, featured in the Michelin Guide, which is an incredible achievement.
Just outside of Merseyside, in Aughton, Moor Hall has a whopping two Michelin Stars and a Michelin Green Star, and its sister restaurant, The Barn at Moor Hall, has one Michelin Star.
What do Michelin Stars mean?
Advertisement
Advertisement
The Michelin Guide restaurant reviews are summaries of inspectors' experiences and use a system of symbols, the most prestigious of which are its Stars.
Restaurants can receive one to three Michelin Stars for the quality of their food based on five criteria:
- Quality of the ingredients used.
- Mastery of flavour and cooking techniques.
- The personality of the chef in the cuisine.
- Harmony of flavours.
- Consistency between visits.
Restaurant inspectors do not consider interior decor, table settings or service quality when awarding stars.
New 2024 Michelin Star winners
- The Ledbury, London - Three Michelin Stars.
- Brooklands, London - Two Michelin Stars.
- Gymkhana, London - Two Michelin Stars.
- Opheem, Birmingham - Two Michelin Stars.
- Terre, Castlemartyr - Two Michelin Stars.
- Trivet, London - Two Michelin Stars.
- The Glenturret Lalique, Crieff - Two Michelin Stars.
- 1890 by Gordon Ramsay, London - One Michelin Star.
- Akoko, London - One Michelin Star.
- Aulis, London - One Michelin Star.
- Cedar Tree by Hrishikesh Desai, Brampton - One Michelin Star.
- Chishuru, London - One Michelin Star.
- Crocadon, St Mellion - One Michelin Star.
- D'Olier Street, Dublin - One Michelin Star.
- Dorian, London - One Michelin Star.
- Homestead Cottage, Doolin
- Humble Chicken, London
- Humo, London
- Lake Road Kitchen, Ambleside
- Mountain, London
- mýse, Hovingham
- Ormer Mayfair, London
- Pavyllon London, London
- Sushi Kanesaka, London
- The Bishop’s Buttery, Cashel