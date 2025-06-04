15 amazing Liverpool restaurants loved by celebrity chefs and famous food critics

The city has attracted numerous food critics and celebrity chefs, with the likes of The Observer food critic Jay Rayner, the King’s stepson and cookbook author Tom Parker Bowles and Masterchef judge Marcus Wareing recommending local eateries.
Not all of their suggestions are high-end restaurants either, with many of the venues they have reviewed suitable for a variety of budgets and tastes, ranging from an independent bakehouse to luxury, fine-dining establishments.
Below are some of the best restaurants and cafes in and around Liverpool, recommended by celebrity chefs and famous food critics. Let us know your favourites in the comments.
1. Sans Cafe - Hairy Bikers
The Hairy Bikers visited the iconic Sans Cafe, a family-run Chinese restaurant that opened in the 1960s and is now into its third generation. Si and Dave joined Lin in the kitchen and then tucked into the cafe’s special chow mein dish and their best selling pork dumplings. Dave described the food as 'addictive'. | BBC/South Shore Productions/Jon Boast
2. NORD, Liverpool - Jay Rayner
Jay Rayner said Nord “is very much a win” adding: “If chefs were footballers, Nord’s Daniel Heffy would be in a league of his own.” | NORD
3. Philharmonic Dining Rooms, Liverpool - Tom Parker Bowles and Olly Smith
This pair of iconic food critics named the Philharmonic Dining Rooms as one of the ‘cosiest pubs in Britain’ and said, “Roaring fire, comfy nooks to dwell in, ideally dogs welcome, great grub and a carefully chosen gathering of ales and wines.” | Bob Edwards/Wikicommons
4. Wreck Bistro, Liverpool - Felicity Cloake
Food critic and author, Felicity Cloake, visited Liverpool’s Wreck just after it opened and gave it a rave review. She said it already “felt like part of the local furniture” and staff were “genuinely friendly and warm." | Wreck Bistro
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.