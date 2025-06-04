15 amazing Liverpool restaurants loved by celebrity chefs and famous food critics

1 . Sans Cafe - Hairy Bikers

The Hairy Bikers visited the iconic Sans Cafe, a family-run Chinese restaurant that opened in the 1960s and is now into its third generation. Si and Dave joined Lin in the kitchen and then tucked into the cafe’s special chow mein dish and their best selling pork dumplings. Dave described the food as 'addictive'. | BBC/South Shore Productions/Jon Boast