15 best pubs in Sefton according to CAMRA’s Good Beer Guide 2023

These popular pubs in Birkdale, Crosby, Formby, Southport and beyond feature in CAMRA’s Good Beer Guide 2023.
It highlights venues selected by its members ‘as places to savour good beers from small breweries as well as cask-conditioned lagers and world beers and some pubs are highlighted for serving real ciders too’.
Here are 15 pubs and bars that feature in the 50th edition of the trusted guide and what CAMRA said about each of them in their Good Beer Guide 2023.
1. Barrel House, Liverpool Road, Birkdale
CAMRA said: “Micropub that opened in 2014 in a former newsagent’s, and still sells the daily paper. The pub is now an Aladdin’s cave of wonderful bottled beers, wines, loose-leaf teas and speciality coffees. It also sells two real ales on hand pump, usually from local breweries including Southport, Parker and Salopian.” (Image: Barrel House, Facebook)
2. Liverpool Pigeon, Endbutt Lane, Crosby
CAMRA said: “Merseyside’s pioneering micropub, named after a now extinct bird from Polynesia, is a fine example of the type. It offers up real ales, ciders and bottled beers but no spirits, alcopops, keg beers or music. The cask ales usually include a local brew and often a dark beer.” (Image: liverpoolpigeon.co.uk)
3. Sparrowhawk, Old Southport Road, Formby
CAMRA said: “Large, open-plan Brunning & Price pub on the original road between Southport and Formby. It was built as the dower house to the nearby Formby Hall and sits in five acres of gardens and woodland. The emphasis is on food but up to six real ales are served in excellent condition.”
4. Tin Shed, Brows Lane, Formby
CAMRA said: “Micropub that opened in July 2021 on the town’s main street, handy for the local shops and leisure centre. Its interior has ample seating. The beer range features local breweries including Parker and Southport. The pub is a short walk from Formby station.”