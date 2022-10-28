These popular bars feature in CAMRA’s Good Beer Guide 2023.
The annual guide, released by the Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA) and on sale this week, offers an insight into pubs, bars and clubs. It highlights venues selected by its members “as places to savour good beers from small breweries as well as cask-conditioned lagers and world beers and some pubs are highlighted for serving real ciders too”.
Here are nine of the Liverpool pubs and bars that feature in the 50th edition of the guide and what CAMRA said about each of them in their Good Beer Guide 2023.
1. Thomas Rigby’s, Dale Street
CAMRA said: “The regular beers on handpump come from the pub’s owner, Okell’s. Good-value food including specials is served until early evening, with one room offering a friendly and efficient table service. The old coaching inn courtyard for outdoor drinking is shared with sister pub Lady of Mann."
2. Roscoe Head, Roscoe Street
CAMRA said: “One of the ‘Famous Five’ pubs that have featured in every edition of the Guide. The freehold was sold to the current tenant in 2020, following a five-year campaign against the previous owners. This is a cosy four-roomed venue where conversation and the appreciation of real ale rule. Six handpumps serve beers from local and national breweries. Run by members of the same family."
3. The Grapes, Roscoe Street
CAMRA said: “It is known as the ‘Little Grapes’, but following a major refurbishment some years back, an extension has made the pub larger. Stairs now lead to a partly sheltered patio area atop the extension. Most of the nine handpumps serve beers from local and smaller regional breweries, with one pump now regularly serving a real cider. An extensive selection of rums is kept. Live jazz plays every Sunday."
4. Lion Tavern, Moorfields
CAMRA said: “Refurbished in 2017, it retains Grade II-listed status and has been identified by CAMRA as having a nationally important historic pub interior. Up to eight beers are from the SIBA list, usually including ales from local micros. Cider is regularly available and local gins are kept.”