16 best and worst Greene Kings pubs in Liverpool ranked according to your Google reviews - see the full list

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes

Digital Journalist

Published 5th Jun 2025, 13:26 BST

Explore Liverpool's top 16 Greene King pubs as ranked by local reviews. Discover which pubs are favourites and see where your local ranks.

Greene King pubs are a popular choice for punters after a pint and some tasty pub grub, with the company running thousands of venues across the country - including in and around Liverpool.

There are 16 pubs with a Liverpool postcode ran by Greene King, offering punters reasonably priced food and drink. But, which local watering hole is rated the best and has impressed customers the most?

We have put together a guide to local Greene King pubs, ranking every venue with an ‘L’ postcode from best to worst according to your Google reviews. Take a look at the gallery below. Where does your local rank on the list?

4.5 out of five stars, from 763 Google reviews.

1. Lime Street Central, Lime Street, Liverpool

4.5 out of five stars, from 763 Google reviews. | Lime Street Central

4.4 out of five stars, from 1,147 Google reviews. Here it is pictured many moons ago.

2. The Arkles, Anfield, Liverpool

4.4 out of five stars, from 1,147 Google reviews. Here it is pictured many moons ago. | Getty Images

4.4 out of five stars, from 601 Google reviews.

3. The Willow Bank, Smithdown Road, Liverpool

4.4 out of five stars, from 601 Google reviews. | Wikimedia Commons

4.3 out of five stars, from 801 Google reviews.

4. The Royal Standard, West Derby, Liverpool

4.3 out of five stars, from 801 Google reviews. | The Royal Standard of West Derby by Raymond Knapman CC-2.0

