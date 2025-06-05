Greene King pubs are a popular choice for punters after a pint and some tasty pub grub, with the company running thousands of venues across the country - including in and around Liverpool .

There are 16 pubs with a Liverpool postcode ran by Greene King, offering punters reasonably priced food and drink. But, which local watering hole is rated the best and has impressed customers the most?

We have put together a guide to local Greene King pubs, ranking every venue with an ‘L’ postcode from best to worst according to your Google reviews. Take a look at the gallery below. Where does your local rank on the list?

1 . Lime Street Central, Lime Street, Liverpool 4.5 out of five stars, from 763 Google reviews. | Lime Street Central

2 . The Arkles, Anfield, Liverpool 4.4 out of five stars, from 1,147 Google reviews. Here it is pictured many moons ago. | Getty Images

3 . The Willow Bank, Smithdown Road, Liverpool 4.4 out of five stars, from 601 Google reviews. | Wikimedia Commons