Loved by some and loathed by others, Wetherspoons are widely known for reasonably priced pints, traditional fayre, trademark patterned carpets and cheap pub grub.

With every corner of Liverpool city centre seeming to have a Wetherspoon site, and dozens more around Merseyside, we have to created a guide to the chain’s best and worst rated pubs.

Using Tripadvisor ratings and your reviews, here are all 23 of Liverpool and Merseyside’s Wetherspoon pubs ranked from best to worst.

1 . The Raven, Walton Vale (Liverpool) The Raven has a Tripadvisor rating of 4.2 out of five stars. | Rodhullandemu, CC BY-SA 4.0 <https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0>, via Wikimedia Commons

2 . The Lime Kiln, Concert Square/Fleet Street (Liverpool) The Lime Kiln has a Tripadvisor rating of 4.0 out of five stars. | calflier001, CC BY-SA 2.0 <https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0>, via Wikimedia Commons

3 . The Captain Alexander, James Street (Liverpool) The Captain Alexander has a Tripadvisor rating of 3.9 out of five stars. | Google Street View