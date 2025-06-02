23 best and worst Wetherspoons pubs in Liverpool and Merseyside ranked - see the full list

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes

Digital Journalist

Published 2nd Jun 2025, 10:37 BST

These are the latest rankings for all 23 Wetherspoon pubs in Merseyside. Find out which pubs are best and worst.

Loved by some and loathed by others, Wetherspoons are widely known for reasonably priced pints, traditional fayre, trademark patterned carpets and cheap pub grub.

With every corner of Liverpool city centre seeming to have a Wetherspoon site, and dozens more around Merseyside, we have to created a guide to the chain’s best and worst rated pubs.

Using Tripadvisor ratings and your reviews, here are all 23 of Liverpool and Merseyside’s Wetherspoon pubs ranked from best to worst.

The Raven has a Tripadvisor rating of 4.2 out of five stars.

1. The Raven, Walton Vale (Liverpool)

The Raven has a Tripadvisor rating of 4.2 out of five stars. | Rodhullandemu, CC BY-SA 4.0 <https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0>, via Wikimedia Commons

The Lime Kiln has a Tripadvisor rating of 4.0 out of five stars.

2. The Lime Kiln, Concert Square/Fleet Street (Liverpool)

The Lime Kiln has a Tripadvisor rating of 4.0 out of five stars. | calflier001, CC BY-SA 2.0 <https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0>, via Wikimedia Commons

The Captain Alexander has a Tripadvisor rating of 3.9 out of five stars.

3. The Captain Alexander, James Street (Liverpool)

The Captain Alexander has a Tripadvisor rating of 3.9 out of five stars. | Google Street View

The Thomas Frost has a Tripadvisor rating of 3.9 out of five stars.

4. The Thomas Frost, Walton Road (Liverpool)

The Thomas Frost has a Tripadvisor rating of 3.9 out of five stars. | Rept0n1x, CC BY-SA 3.0 <https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0>, via Wikimedia Commons

Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
