17 best pizza restaurants in Liverpool as rated by your Tripadvisor reviews

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes

Digital Journalist

Published 16th Jun 2025, 10:51 BST

Explore the best pizza in Liverpool with our guide to the top 17 restaurants, as rated by your Tripadvisor reviews.

There are so many different places to get a fantastic slice of delicious pizza in Liverpool from top chains to independent Italian restaurants. But, where can you get the best pizza in Liverpool?

Looking at your Tripadvisor reviews for dozens of restaurants in Liverpool, we have created a handy guide to the top pizza places in the city.

Take a look at the gallery below to discover 17 top pizza restaurants in Liverpool.

Neapolitan, Lime Street, Liverpool.

1. Neapolitan, Lime Street, Liverpool

Neapolitan, Lime Street, Liverpool. | Neapolitan

Aldente Restaurant & Bar, Aigburth, Liverpool.

2. Aldente Restaurant & Bar, Aigburth, Liverpool

Aldente Restaurant & Bar, Aigburth, Liverpool. | Google

Rudy’s, Albert Dock, Liverpool.

3. Rudy’s, Albert Dock, Liverpool

Rudy’s, Albert Dock, Liverpool. | Emma Dukes

Pizza Punks, Bold Street, Liverpool.

4. Pizza Punks, Bold Street, Liverpool

Pizza Punks, Bold Street, Liverpool. | Pizza Punks

