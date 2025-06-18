19 brilliant Liverpool pub beer gardens to visit as heatwave hits

Emma Dukes
Digital Journalist

Published 18th Jun 2025, 12:44 BST

As temperatures rise, enjoy the best of Liverpool's beer gardens with our top picks for a refreshing pint outdoors.

Blazing temperatures have many of us ready to ask our friends the same question - pint outside the pub after work?

The city is set to be hotter than Barcelona this week, with a heatwave hitting the UK and bringing scorching temperatures. Liverpool locals can expect 31°C heat and sunshine - perfect for enjoying a cold pint.

With the glorious conditions expected to continue into the weekend, we have put together a list of the best pub beer gardens in the city, according to your Google reviews.

Take a look at these 19 fantastic Liverpool venues - listed in no particular order - and see if your favourite has made the list.

Sub Rosa is hidden away on King Dock Street and only opens during the summer months. Located next to Black Lodge Brewery, the outdoor space is one of perfect for a drink in the sun.

1. Sub Rosa, King Dock, Liverpool

Sub Rosa is hidden away on King Dock Street and only opens during the summer months. Located next to Black Lodge Brewery, the outdoor space is one of perfect for a drink in the sun.

Lady of Mann, Dale Street, has a large selection of beers and ales, and a large beer garden.

2. Lady of Mann, Dale Street, Liverpool

Lady of Mann, Dale Street, has a large selection of beers and ales, and a large beer garden.

The Botanist is a stunning venue on Chavasse Park, with ample outdoor seating, a bar outside and live music.

3. The Botanist, Chavasse Park

The Botanist is a stunning venue on Chavasse Park, with ample outdoor seating, a bar outside and live music.

Free State Kitchen is an American-style restaurant, serving wings, burgers and more. The restaurant has a large beer garden, with benches and umbrellas, perfect for al fresco dining or a few drinks.

4. Free State Kitchen, Maryland Street

Free State Kitchen is an American-style restaurant, serving wings, burgers and more. The restaurant has a large beer garden, with benches and umbrellas, perfect for al fresco dining or a few drinks.

