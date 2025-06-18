19 brilliant Liverpool pub beer gardens to visit as heatwave hits

Blazing temperatures have many of us ready to ask our friends the same question - pint outside the pub after work?

The city is set to be hotter than Barcelona this week, with a heatwave hitting the UK and bringing scorching temperatures. Liverpool locals can expect 31°C heat and sunshine - perfect for enjoying a cold pint.

With the glorious conditions expected to continue into the weekend, we have put together a list of the best pub beer gardens in the city, according to your Google reviews.

Take a look at these 19 fantastic Liverpool venues - listed in no particular order - and see if your favourite has made the list.

1 . Sub Rosa, King Dock, Liverpool Sub Rosa is hidden away on King Dock Street and only opens during the summer months. Located next to Black Lodge Brewery, the outdoor space is one of perfect for a drink in the sun. | Emma Dukes

2 . Lady of Mann, Dale Street, Liverpool Lady of Mann, Dale Street, has a large selection of beers and ales, and a large beer garden. | calflier001, CC BY-SA 2.0

3 . The Botanist, Chavasse Park The Botanist is a stunning venue on Chavasse Park, with ample outdoor seating, a bar outside and live music. | Emma Dukes

4 . Free State Kitchen, Maryland Street Free State Kitchen is an American-style restaurant, serving wings, burgers and more. The restaurant has a large beer garden, with benches and umbrellas, perfect for al fresco dining or a few drinks. | Free State Kitchen Photo: Free State Kitchen