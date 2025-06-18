Liverpool is set to surpass Barcelona in temperatures this week as a heatwave sweeps across the UK.

While today (Wednesday) is a milder 21°C, temperatures in Liverpool will reach 30°C on Thursday and 31°C on Friday, while the Spanish city will reach a maximum of 29°C. Those attending this year’s staging of On The Waterfront will be pleased to see dry conditions on the cards, but should prepare for bright sunshine and blazing heat.

People enjoy warm weather on Crosby Beach. | Christopher Furlong / Getty Images

The Met Office is also warning that heatwaves could become longer and hotter due to escalating climate trends, with a new study revealing that the chance of exceeding 40°C in the UK is accelerating at pace.

In summer 2022, record-breaking temperatures of more than 40°C were recorded at several locations across the UK.

Dr Gillian Kay, Senior Scientist at the Met Office, and lead author explains: "The chance of exceeding 40°C has been rapidly increasing, and it is now over 20 times more likely than it was in the 1960s.

“Because our climate continues to warm, we can expect the chance to keep rising. We estimate a 50-50 chance of seeing a 40°C day again in the next 12 years. We also found that temperatures several degrees higher than we saw in July 2022 are possible in today’s climate.”

This week’s heatwave will continue into Saturday, with a high of 28°C. Sunday will see a drop in temperatures to the low 20s.