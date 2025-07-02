These cherished Liverpool pubs and bars have sadly closed their doors over the last year.
The likes of Crazy Pedro’s and The Florist said goodbye to the city at the end of 2024 - despite appearing to be as popular as ever - and one of the city’s most historic pubs, loved by John Lennon, closed earlier this year.
Take a look at the gallery below to see 9 treasured pubs and bars that have closed down in the last year.
1. The Caledonia, Liverpool
The community pub in the heart of Liverpool’s Georgian Quarter closed for good earlier this year after fighting to stay open. | The Caledonia
2. The Font, Liverpool
Located on the outskirts of the city centre, on Arrad Street, the Font has become famous for its brilliant atmosphere, affordable food and drink and great staff. It sadly closed in April. | The Font
3. Ye Cracke, Liverpool
Historic Liverpool pub Ye Cracke closed in the spring. It has reportedly been sold to new owners. | Local TV
4. Point Blank, Liverpool
Point Blank, a shooting bar on Castle Street, announced its closure in January after closing its doors for good just before Christmas. The site is set to be turned into a new Giggling Squid restaurant. | Point Blank
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.