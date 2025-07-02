Shutters down: the 9 much-loved Liverpool pubs and bars that called time in the last year including Ye Cracke

Published 2nd Jul 2025, 12:43 BST

Liverpool has said goodbye to some cracking venues.

These cherished Liverpool pubs and bars have sadly closed their doors over the last year.

The likes of Crazy Pedro’s and The Florist said goodbye to the city at the end of 2024 - despite appearing to be as popular as ever - and one of the city’s most historic pubs, loved by John Lennon, closed earlier this year.

Take a look at the gallery below to see 9 treasured pubs and bars that have closed down in the last year.

The community pub in the heart of Liverpool’s Georgian Quarter closed for good earlier this year after fighting to stay open.

1. The Caledonia, Liverpool

The community pub in the heart of Liverpool’s Georgian Quarter closed for good earlier this year after fighting to stay open. | The Caledonia

Located on the outskirts of the city centre, on Arrad Street, the Font has become famous for its brilliant atmosphere, affordable food and drink and great staff. It sadly closed in April.

2. The Font, Liverpool

Located on the outskirts of the city centre, on Arrad Street, the Font has become famous for its brilliant atmosphere, affordable food and drink and great staff. It sadly closed in April. | The Font

Historic Liverpool pub Ye Cracke closed in the spring. It has reportedly been sold to new owners.

3. Ye Cracke, Liverpool

Historic Liverpool pub Ye Cracke closed in the spring. It has reportedly been sold to new owners. | Local TV

Point Blank, a shooting bar on Castle Street, announced its closure in January after closing its doors for good just before Christmas. The site is set to be turned into a new Giggling Squid restaurant.

4. Point Blank, Liverpool

Point Blank, a shooting bar on Castle Street, announced its closure in January after closing its doors for good just before Christmas. The site is set to be turned into a new Giggling Squid restaurant. | Point Blank

