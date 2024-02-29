3 . The Barn at Moor Hall, Aughton 🏵️🏵️🏵️

🍽️ The Barn at Moor Hall offers a delicious and varied menu, showcasing the best of seasonal produce. 💬 An AA inspector said: “A rustic setting packed with character and with fabulous countryside views, The Barn is sister to Moor Hall, but don’t be fooled by the little sibling’s ability to impress. As you approach there’s a patio area with some seating which overlooks the lake, which can also be seen from the first-floor restaurant. Once inside The Barn, pass several small rooms before walking up the grand wooden stairs where you’ll be met with a blend of original beams, new wood bar and open red brick work, elevated by slate-blue leather seating. To the far end is a state-of-the-art open kitchen with busy chefs in action. A regularly changing menu offers contemporary cooking and features plenty of produce from Moor Hall’s five-acre grounds and home-made ingredients.” 📍Prescot Rd, Aughton, Ormskirk L39 6R Photo: UGC