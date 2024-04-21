Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Liverpool’s famous Adelphi Hotel has been hit with a zero star hygiene rating, following an inspection in March.

The once glorious hotel on Ranelagh Street is looking rather run down and has earned a poor name over recent years, with bad customer reviews and the tragic death of Chloe Haynes, who was found crushed under a wardrobe in one of its rooms.

Now, the Adelphi Hotel has received the lowest possible hygiene rating, with some details from the inspection on March 21 showing that inspectors had serious concerns with its hygienic food handling, cleanliness and management of food safety.

Food hygiene report: The full details of the inspection have not yet been released, but information sent out with the zero star rating showed improvement was necessary in all key areas.

Hygienic food handling: including preparation, cooking, cooling, re-heating and storage - rated as 'major improvement necessary'.

including preparation, cooking, cooling, re-heating and storage - rated as 'major improvement necessary'. Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building: including cleanliness and condition of facilities and building (including having appropriate layout, ventilation, hand washing facilities and pest control) to enable good food hygiene - rated as ‘improvement necessary’

including cleanliness and condition of facilities and building (including having appropriate layout, ventilation, hand washing facilities and pest control) to enable good food hygiene - rated as ‘improvement necessary’ Management of food safety: includes System or checks in place to ensure that food sold or served is safe to eat, evidence that staff know about food safety, and the food safety officer has confidence that standards will be maintained in future – rated as ‘urgent improvement necessary’