All 15 Greene King pubs in Liverpool ranked from best to worst

Greene King venues are a popular choice for pub-goers, with the company running thousands of venues across the country - including in and around Liverpool.

Fifteen pubs with a Liverpool postcode are ran by Greene King, offering punters reasonably priced food and drink. But, which local watering hole is rated the best and has impressed customers the most?

Here at LiverpoolWorld we have put together a useful guide to local Greene King pubs, ranking every venue with an ‘L’ postcode from best to worst according to Google reviews. Where does your local rank on the list?

1 . Lime Street Central, Lime Street ⭐ Lime Street Central has a 4.5 out of five star rating, from 549 Google reviews. 📍 51 Lime Street, Liverpool L1 1QJ Photo: Lime Street Central

2 . Arkles Liverpool, Anfield ⭐ The Arkles has a 4.4 out of five star rating, from 1,052 Google reviews. 📍 77 Anfield Road, Anfield, Liverpool L4 0TJ Photo: Rodhullandemu via Wikimedia

3 . The Willow Bank Tavern, Smithdown Road ⭐ The Willow Bank Tavern has a 4.4 out of five star rating, from 554 Google reviews. 📍 329 Smithdown Road, Liverpool L15 3JA Photo: Google Street View