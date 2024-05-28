All 15 Greene King pubs in Liverpool ranked from best to worst

By Emma Dukes
Published 28th May 2024, 20:01 BST

We have ranked every Greene King pub with an ‘L’ postcode from best to worst using Google reviews.

Greene King venues are a popular choice for pub-goers, with the company running thousands of venues across the country - including in and around Liverpool.

Fifteen pubs with a Liverpool postcode are ran by Greene King, offering punters reasonably priced food and drink. But, which local watering hole is rated the best and has impressed customers the most?

Here at LiverpoolWorld we have put together a useful guide to local Greene King pubs, ranking every venue with an ‘L’ postcode from best to worst according to Google reviews. Where does your local rank on the list?

1. Lime Street Central, Lime Street

2. Arkles Liverpool, Anfield

3. The Willow Bank Tavern, Smithdown Road

4. The Royal Standard, West Derby

