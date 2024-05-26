Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The landmark pub has been acquired by the team behind the revamp of The Vines.

The Monro is set to make a comeback this summer, after being ‘forced’ to close last year.

The landmark venue on Duke Street announced its closure last October, when customers visiting its website were greeted with a statement which read: “The Monro Pub has now closed. The reason? The owner of the building feels that the fire safety of the building is compromised.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​”While Merseyside Fire are prepared to let us operate, the owner does not want to risk his reputation should anything happen. He also plans to redevelop The Monro having found a ‘successful entrepreneur’ with ‘deep pockets’.”

Former manager Will Lyons and the Monro team later shared an official statement, which read: “After 20 wonderful years at The Monro, it is with great sadness we announce that we have been forced to close. Despite our best efforts to keep the doors open until Christmas, the situation is beyond our control. As such, we must leave the premises by Friday, October 13th.”

Now, less than a year since the shock closure, the iconic pub is being ‘brought back to life’ by the team behind the Vines, Queen of Hope Street and Red Lion. A major player in the rejuvenation of Liverpool's boozers, the 1936 Pub Company confirmed they have acquired the site. In a statement on social media, the team said the pub is ‘returning with a bang’ and will be ‘brought back to life’, with an estimated July opening date.