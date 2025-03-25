The £135 whisky that's now an amazing price in the Amazon Spring Sale

Lagavulin's 12 Year Old Special Release has had a massive discount for the Amazon Spring Sale | Amazon

There's usually always a heavily discounted bottle of special single malt in the Amazon sale events - and this one looks to be a belter

Or, if you're savvy and you like a bargain, you could head to Amazon, which has kicked off its Spring Deal Days promotion. And you'll find a 70cl bottle of Lagavulin Special Release Islay Single Malt 12-Year-Old for just £65. On the second day of the big sale event, it became Amazon’s best selling whisky in the UK and half way through the afternoon, Amazon took it off the Spring Sale list, only to reinstate it later, presumably after securing more stock.

So it's half the price of the cheapest whisky merchant, delivery is free, and it comes in a presentation box.

It's a natural cask-strength whisky, so 57.3% ABV, and it's absolutely bursting with complex flavours, thanks to the virgin oak and American oak casks it was aged in.

A heavily peated malt, bottled and released in 2022, its theme is "The Flames of the Phoenix", which denotes its peaty character and its black pepper notes and chilli pepper finish.

According to Master of Malt's tasting notes, there are hints of bacon and popcorn on the nose, with some seaweed coastal notes from a strong saline influence.

The flavour offers the black pepper hints, with sweet toffee and smoky wood, followed by a finish that serves up big chilli peppers and a caramel balance.

Amazon's Spring Deal Days last until March 31, so you've got a few days to order a bottle or two, but we don't know how long stocks will last, and whisky deals like this always prove very popular.

Article updated 8pm March 27 to reflect stock availability and changed prices.