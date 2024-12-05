A luxurious, award-winning restaurant just outside of Merseyside has once again been named amongst the best in the UK.

With two Michelin stars and a green Michelin star, Moor Hall continues to impress foodies and has been featured in the Top 100 of Harden’s prestigious Best UK Restaurant guide for 2025.

Harden’s is the UK’s original ‘user-generated content’ restaurant guide, with ratings derived statistically from an annual survey and the 2025 guide featured 2,800 restaurants. A total of 30,000 reports were submitted from a survey of 2,500 diners and restaurants at all price levels are listed: from street food vendors to the country’s most ambitious dining rooms.

Moor Hall in Aughton. | Moor Hall

Just outside of Liverpool, Moor Hall - based in the heart of Aughton near Ormskirk - placed at number 74 in the rankings. Headed by renowned chef Mark Birchall, the restaurant launched in 2014 and serves up delicious and unique meals.

While no Merseyside eateries managed to bag a spot in the Top 100, Liverpool definitely impressed with an incredible 19 restaurants included in the overall Best UK Restaurants 2025 guide.

