15 of the best Indian restaurants and takeaways in Liverpool for National Curry Week

Going for a sit-down curry or ordering a spicy takeaway is one of life’s pleasures, and Liverpool is filled with excellent restaurants serving delicious Indian dishes.

Whether you fancy a Tikka Masala, a Korma or a Jalfrezi, there are endless options to choose from to fulfil your need for a top-notch curry with all the sides.

This week marks National Curry Week, so we have narrowed now the best Indian restaurants for a curry in the city, based on your Google reviews.

Each venue has at least 50 Google reviews and is classed by Google as an Indian restaurant.

Take a look at the top 15 restaurants below.

1 . Ikkayees Indian Restaurant, Hunter Street Ikkayees Indian Restaurant has a 4.8 out of five star rating, from 1,800 Google reviews. | Submitted

2 . Spice Bloom, Duke Street Spice Bloom has a 4.8 out of five star rating, from 617 Google reviews. | Spice Bloom

3 . Light of Bengal, Aigburth Road Light of Bengal has a 4.8 out of five star rating, from 329 Google reviews. | Google-Light of Bengal

4 . Masala Mystery, William Henry Street Masala Mystery has a 4.8 out of five star rating, from 156 Google reviews. | Masala Mystery