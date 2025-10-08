15 of the best Indian restaurants and takeaways in Liverpool for National Curry Week

Going for a sit-down curry or ordering a spicy takeaway is one of life’s pleasures, and Liverpool is filled with excellent restaurants serving delicious Indian dishes.
Whether you fancy a Tikka Masala, a Korma or a Jalfrezi, there are endless options to choose from to fulfil your need for a top-notch curry with all the sides.
This week marks National Curry Week, so we have narrowed now the best Indian restaurants for a curry in the city, based on your Google reviews.
Each venue has at least 50 Google reviews and is classed by Google as an Indian restaurant.
Take a look at the top 15 restaurants below.