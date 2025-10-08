15 of the best Indian restaurants and takeaways in Liverpool for National Curry Week

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes

Digital Journalist

Published 8th Oct 2025, 10:00 BST

Explore the best Indian restaurants in Liverpool to celebrate National Curry Week, with options for every curry lover.

Going for a sit-down curry or ordering a spicy takeaway is one of life’s pleasures, and Liverpool is filled with excellent restaurants serving delicious Indian dishes.

Whether you fancy a Tikka Masala, a Korma or a Jalfrezi, there are endless options to choose from to fulfil your need for a top-notch curry with all the sides.

This week marks National Curry Week, so we have narrowed now the best Indian restaurants for a curry in the city, based on your Google reviews.

Each venue has at least 50 Google reviews and is classed by Google as an Indian restaurant.

Take a look at the top 15 restaurants below.

Ikkayees Indian Restaurant has a 4.8 out of five star rating, from 1,800 Google reviews.

1. Ikkayees Indian Restaurant, Hunter Street

Ikkayees Indian Restaurant has a 4.8 out of five star rating, from 1,800 Google reviews. | Submitted

Spice Bloom has a 4.8 out of five star rating, from 617 Google reviews.

2. Spice Bloom, Duke Street

Spice Bloom has a 4.8 out of five star rating, from 617 Google reviews. | Spice Bloom

Light of Bengal has a 4.8 out of five star rating, from 329 Google reviews.

3. Light of Bengal, Aigburth Road

Light of Bengal has a 4.8 out of five star rating, from 329 Google reviews. | Google-Light of Bengal

Masala Mystery has a 4.8 out of five star rating, from 156 Google reviews.

4. Masala Mystery, William Henry Street

Masala Mystery has a 4.8 out of five star rating, from 156 Google reviews. | Masala Mystery

