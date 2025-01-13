The Good Beer Guide, which surveys 4,500 pubs, is considered to be the ‘definitive beer drinker’s guide’ for those seeking the best pints in the nation’s pubs and is published annually by The Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA).
All the information featured in the guide is collated by thousands of CAMRA volunteers who give up their time every year to select the best of the best across the UK, and a total of 72 pubs across Merseyside feature.
I have chosen my top ten Liverpool pubs, which all feature in the 2025 edition of CAMRA’s Good Beer Guide. Let us know which local pubs you love the most by leaving suggestions in the comments.
1. Roscoe Head, Liverpool
Managed by members of the same family for over 40 years, the Roscoe Head is currently run by Carol Ann Ross, who started the 'Save the Roscoe' campaign back in 2015. Sold to property development company New River Retail at the time, the pub faced being turned into a convenience store and Carol faced losing her home. Alongside Liverpool CAMRA, Carol fought for many years and, in 2020, finally acquired the freehold of the Roscoe Head. The pub is one of the 'Famous Five' pubs that have featured in every edition of the Good Beer Guide, and the only tavern in Liverpool to do so.
2. The Caledonia, Liverpool
The Caledonia is a fully vegan pub in the heart of Liverpool's Georgian Quarter. Located on Caledonia Street, the Caledonia is a cosy, corner pub which serves up delicious meals alongside live music events. The dog-friendly community pub serves up a modern menu of plant-based pub grub including burgers, wings, loaded fries and more.
3. The Vines, Liverpool
The Vines (also known as the Big House) was brought back to life by the 1936 Pub Co. in 2023. CAMRA said: "Rebuilt in 1907 as a Cains pub, the Vines, like its sister pub the Philharmonic, is one of the great show pubs of the country, and has been identified by CAMRA as having a nationally important historic pub interior. The harvest- themed plasterwork in the smoke-room was created by sculptor Walter Gilbert in 1908. The plasterwork and glass in the other room are the work of Henry Gustave Hiller."
4. The Denbigh Castle, Liverpool
The Denbigh Castle is an old-fashioned pub, serving a range of draught and bottled beers. CAMRA said: "Open-plan pub that has had many different identities before being refurbished and relaunched in 2020 as the Denbigh Castle.
