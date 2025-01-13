1 . Roscoe Head, Liverpool

Managed by members of the same family for over 40 years, the Roscoe Head is currently run by Carol Ann Ross, who started the ‘Save the Roscoe’ campaign back in 2015. Sold to property development company New River Retail at the time, the pub faced being turned into a convenience store and Carol faced losing her home. Alongside Liverpool CAMRA, Carol fought for many years and, in 2020, finally acquired the freehold of the Roscoe Head. The pub is one of the ‘Famous Five’ pubs that have featured in every edition of the Good Beer Guide, and the only tavern in Liverpool to do so. | Phil Nash from Wikimedia Commons CC BY-SA 4.0 & GFDLViews