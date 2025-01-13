Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A famous Liverpool pub has been crowned Merseyside’s best and named one of the top watering holes in England.

The Telegraph recently published a new guide to ‘the best pub in every English county’ which includes top taverns located in each of the country’s 48 ceremonial counties. Among them is the Roscoe Head, which took the title for Merseyside. But, the beloved pub has faced a rocky journey.

Managed by members of the same family for over 40 years, the Roscoe Head is currently run by Carol Ann Ross, who started the ‘Save the Roscoe’ campaign back in 2015. Sold to property development company New River Retail at the time, the pub faced being turned into a convenience store and Carol faced losing her home. Alongside Liverpool CAMRA, Carol fought for many years and, in 2020, finally acquired the freehold of the Roscoe Head.

Speaking about the beloved pub in the new guide, Will Hawkes of the Telegraph wrote: “Landlady Carol Ross fought for ten years to buy this pub and save it from potential closure, and we should all be grateful. The Roscoe is small but wonderful, with four rooms, good beer and pies, and, invariably, excellent conversation.”

He added: “There are more physically arresting pubs nearby - Liverpool is blessed in that regard - but none of them beats The Roscoe Head.”

Hawkes’ claims are backed by the Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA), with the Roscoe Head crowned CAMRA Liverpool & Districts’ 2024 Pub of the Year back in March. It also one of the ‘Famous Five’ pubs that have featured in every edition of the Good Beer Guide, and the only tavern in Liverpool to do so.