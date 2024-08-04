I visited Merseyside's best rated Wetherspoons pub and I can see why it is so popular

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

New data has revealed the top 10 best and worst-rated JD Wetherspoon's in the UK. The research conducted by Q.R. Code Generator analysed a list from the Wetherspoons website of the chain's pubs and hotels across the UK to establish which ones are the best rated by the average total percentage of excellent reviews on Google Reviews.

Of the more than 800 pubs in the UK, just one in Merseyside made it to the top ten so I headed to Heswall to check it out. Although it has only received just over 55% excellent reviews, The Prense Well placed at number eight and was been praised for its "good choice of food and beer nice service". I'm not usually a lover of chains, but I went into this with an open mind and was eager to see exactly what makes people so fond of Wetherspoons’ pubs.

Re-named and re-opened on June 28 2022, after an extensive refurbishment by Wetherspoons, the Heswall pub is named after a large well that used to serve the area and was located nearby. The former telephone exchange became a pub in 2007. Named the Ravenscroft, Chambers Bar & Grill, and then the Exchange before becoming The Prense Well.

The Prense Well in Heswall (Wirral) had a score of 55.4%, placing eighth in the top ten list. | Wetherspoons

The pub itself is spacious and looks fairly modern. Even though I arrived at lunchtime, it was busy, but plenty of tables were available. With the clouds looking suspicious I decided to sit inside but they have covered and open air seating outside. As I was driving, I opted for a Guinness Zero. I was surprised when they presented me with a can and a pint glass, but I don't think I did too badly on my pour.

To satisfy my appetite, I went for the all-day brunch, which comes with two sausages, bacon, two fried eggs, chips and baked beans - there is also a vegetarian option available, though I went for the meaty option minus the beans and added some black pudding. he food came out in 15 minutes, and I found both the bar staff and waitress to be lovely. For a generous portion of food and a drink at a price to rival that of a meal deal, I can see why this chain is so popular with its patrons.

Watch the full video above to hear why locals love Wetherspoons.