18 of the best places to go for something to eat in Liverpool according to readers

By Emma Dukes

Digital Journalist

Published 3rd Sep 2024, 07:00 BST
Updated 3rd Sep 2024, 08:35 BST

We asked our readers to share which restaurants they think offer the very best food in Liverpool, in a bid to find out exactly where you can find a great meal.

Throughout September, LiverpoolWorld - and our sister titles across the National World network - are celebrating all things food and drink and championing the very best independent restaurants, bars, cafes, pubs and takeaways across Merseyside.

While we produce ‘foodie’ content all year round, Food & Drink Month will see us recognise the culinary heroes of ours cities and, importantly, receive recommendations from the Liverpool people who use our eateries.

With this in mind, we asked our readers to share which restaurants they think offer the very best food in the city, in a bid to find out exactly where you can find a great meal - whether you’re after something fancy or a simple but delicious lunch.

Now, the results are in and we have collated a list of the most recommended spots for a slap up meal in Liverpool as well as adding in some of our personal favourites. Take a look at the gallery below and let us know if your favourite is on the list.

Elif is a highly respected Turkish BBQ brand in Liverpool, with multiple restaurants across the city. Promising authentic Turkish dishes, customers can expect ample meat choices as well as veggie and vegan options. One reader said: "Gorgeous food, staff are spot on and fabulous atmosphere."

1. Elif, Bold Street, Liverpool

Elif is a highly respected Turkish BBQ brand in Liverpool, with multiple restaurants across the city. Promising authentic Turkish dishes, customers can expect ample meat choices as well as veggie and vegan options. One reader said: "Gorgeous food, staff are spot on and fabulous atmosphere." | Emma Dukes

Trattoria 51 first launched in Southport before opening a second site in Liverpool. The popular Italian bar and restaurant serves fresh food, with classic options such as pasta, pizza and seafood. One reader said: "Fantastic Italian!"

2. Trattoria 51, Old Hall Street, Liverpool

Trattoria 51 first launched in Southport before opening a second site in Liverpool. The popular Italian bar and restaurant serves fresh food, with classic options such as pasta, pizza and seafood. One reader said: "Fantastic Italian!" | Trattoria 51

San Carlo offers high quality food without a scary price tag and luxurious details can be seen in every corner of the venue. It really is one of those places you have to visit to understand, with a fancy yet comforting vibe and amazing staff. One of my personal favourites, it is truly lovely.

3. San Carlo, Castle Street, Liverpool

San Carlo offers high quality food without a scary price tag and luxurious details can be seen in every corner of the venue. It really is one of those places you have to visit to understand, with a fancy yet comforting vibe and amazing staff. One of my personal favourites, it is truly lovely. | Emma Dukes

The Grade II listed Wavertree Town Hall reopened as a bar and restaurant back in 2020 and has since become a must-visit spot. Known for its great Sunday roasts and fish and chips, it is a great choice outside of the city centre. One reader said: "Wavertree Town Hall for fish and chips."

4. Wavertree Town Hall, Wavertree, Liverpool

The Grade II listed Wavertree Town Hall reopened as a bar and restaurant back in 2020 and has since become a must-visit spot. Known for its great Sunday roasts and fish and chips, it is a great choice outside of the city centre. One reader said: "Wavertree Town Hall for fish and chips." | Tripadvisor

