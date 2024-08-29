10 reasons why I'm certain Liverpool is the best city in the world for food and drink

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

I am pretty confident that Liverpool’s food offerings are the best of the best.

Throughout September, LiverpoolWorld - and our sister titles across the National World network - are celebrating all things food and drink and championing the very best independent restaurants, bars, cafes, pubs and takeaways across Merseyside. While we produce ‘foodie’ content all year round, Food & Drink Month will see us recognise the culinary heroes of ours cities, engaging with you (our readers) and look back to some of the most popular content from this year.

While Food & Drink Month is a celebration across all of our titles, from Lancashire and Manchester, to London and Glasgow, I am pretty confident that Liverpool’s food offerings are the best of the best. I’m not the only one either, with Time Out naming Liverpool one of the best cities in the whole world back in May and it being dubbed one of the best in the UK by Which? in July.

Don’t worry if that’s not enough to convince you though, as I’ve compiled a solid list of ten reasons why our city is a foodie haven, a coffee-lover’s hotspot, the place for a perfect pint...

Some of Liverpool’s best restaurants and cafes are on Bold Street. | emma dukes

This is why Liverpool’s food and drink offerings are unmatched

Liverpool is home to an abundance of food and drink markets - From laid back vibes at Liverpool’s first street food market in the Baltic Triangle to Duke Street Market’s unique vendors or Renshaw Street Market’s amazing Asian offerings, it is so easy to eat out and try multiple dishes. You can order from multiple vendors, meaning if you want a chocolate covered waffle followed by a bowl of ramen, that is totally fine.

- From laid back vibes at Liverpool’s first street food market in the Baltic Triangle to Duke Street Market’s unique vendors or Renshaw Street Market’s amazing Asian offerings, it is so easy to eat out and try multiple dishes. You can order from multiple vendors, meaning if you want a chocolate covered waffle followed by a bowl of ramen, that is totally fine. Our salt and pepper chips are the best you’ll ever have - Now I know people argue over the origin of salt and pepper chips but it is believed that the delicacy was invented by the owner of a Chinese fish and chip shop in Liverpool back in the 1960s, when he decided to stir-fry onions, peppers, chilli, black pepper, five spice and garlic with chippy chips. While the dish is available in other cities - and I have to say Glasgow does a good job - Liverpool really does the best salt and pepper you’ll ever have.

- Now I know people argue over the origin of salt and pepper chips but it is believed that the delicacy was invented by the owner of a Chinese fish and chip shop in Liverpool back in the 1960s, when he decided to stir-fry onions, peppers, chilli, black pepper, five spice and garlic with chippy chips. While the dish is available in other cities - and I have to say Glasgow does a good job - Liverpool really does the best salt and pepper you’ll ever have. Independent restaurants reign supreme - Whether you’re heading to Lark Lane, Allerton Road or Bold Street, Liverpool is packed with independent restaurants that are often cheaper and better than the chains. Of course, you’re going to find big names in the city too, but our independent businesses are amazing.

- Whether you’re heading to Lark Lane, Allerton Road or Bold Street, Liverpool is packed with independent restaurants that are often cheaper and better than the chains. Of course, you’re going to find big names in the city too, but our independent businesses are amazing. Authentic flavours are guaranteed - You’ll be able to find every kind of cuisine your heart desires in Liverpool, whether that’s Italian food, Ukrainian, Jamaican, Afghan - we have it all, and they offer authentic tastes of different countries.

- You’ll be able to find every kind of cuisine your heart desires in Liverpool, whether that’s Italian food, Ukrainian, Jamaican, Afghan - we have it all, and they offer authentic tastes of different countries. You don’t have to endure bad coffee - Liverpool is filled with independent coffee shops and coffee roasters who have truly mastered the art of creating a good cuppa. Whether you’re visiting Antonio’s coffee stall in the Metquarter or popping into Ropes & Twines, a good coffee is guaranteed.

Fine dining doesn’t have to mean chains - Many of Liverpool’s restaurants which feature in the Michelin Guide are ran by local people, offering a unique fine dining experience with a focus on local produce. From Manifest to Vetch and the Art School Restaurant, you can support local businesses while having a fancy meal.

- Many of Liverpool’s restaurants which feature in the Michelin Guide are ran by local people, offering a unique fine dining experience with a focus on local produce. From Manifest to Vetch and the Art School Restaurant, you can support local businesses while having a fancy meal. Vegetarians and vegans never miss out - Liverpool home to the award-winning vegan restaurant, Down the Hatch, and the amazing plant-based cafe, The Vibe. But, you don’t have to go to a fully vegan joint to have a great meal. Veggie and vegan options are available at pretty much all of our popular independents, so you can be included with zero fuss.

- Liverpool home to the award-winning vegan restaurant, Down the Hatch, and the amazing plant-based cafe, The Vibe. But, you don’t have to go to a fully vegan joint to have a great meal. Veggie and vegan options are available at pretty much all of our popular independents, so you can be included with zero fuss. Doughnuts, doughnuts, doughnuts - Liverpool’s doughnut offerings can’t be beat, in my opinion. From The Bagelry, offering tasty bagels and incredible (completely vegan) doughnuts to Doogles’ delicious Bueno or Biscoff treats, I often head into town purely for a doughnut.

Liverpool’s doughnut offerings can’t be beat, in my opinion. From The Bagelry, offering tasty bagels and incredible (completely vegan) doughnuts to Doogles’ delicious Bueno or Biscoff treats, I often head into town purely for a doughnut. Traditional pubs aren’t hard to find - While the city is known for its nightlife, traditional pubs for a quiet pint can be still be found on every street corner. You can even drink in the same place John Lennon used to be a regular at.

- While the city is known for its nightlife, traditional pubs for a quiet pint can be still be found on every street corner. You can even drink in the same place John Lennon used to be a regular at. Scouse - Liverpool is the birthplace of many fantastic inventions but, when it comes to food, Scouse has to be its most famous and most popular. Although most people will say their mum or nan make it best, you can find Scouse in loads of local restaurants and each serving will be made with love.