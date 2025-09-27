Having a roast dinner on a Sunday is a tradition that many of us look forward to all week and enjoy all year round, whether it’s a scorching summer’s day or an afternoon calling for a hearty meal.

With yummy roast potatoes, freshly-cooked meat or veggie alternatives, stuffing, vegetables and lashings of gravy, there aren’t many meals that can top a delicious Sunday roast - especially if someone else is cooking it for you.

With this in mind, have combined reader recommendations and online reviews, analysed ratings and conducted our own taste-tests to come up with a list of where to get the best roast dinners in Liverpool.

Ranging from Michelin Guide recommended restaurants to affordable pub grub and exciting vegan options, there is truly something for everyone looking for an unreal roast.

Take a look at our top 16 below, listed in no particular order.

1 . Albert's Schloss, Bold Street If you want large portions in a lively atmosphere then Albert Schloss is the place to go. You can get a traditional roast or with a German twist. | Dominic Raynor

2 . Seaforth, Municipal Hotel, Liverpool The Seaforth restaurant at Liverpool’s beautiful Municipal Hotel offers a ‘five-star’ Sunday roast. Diners can choose from a selection of roasts, including Cumbrian sirloin of beef, pan-seared fillet of sea bass, herb-roasted breast of chicken, and a vegan roast of the week. Classic trimmings include crispy roast potatoes, fine beans, roasted carrots, red cabbage, Yorkshire pudding, and a rich beef or vegetable jus. | Emma Dukes

3 . Zenn, Victoria Street Located on Victoria Street, Zenn is a Pan Asian restaurant and bar, known for its roof terrace, fancy atmosphere and bottomless brunch offerings. It also offers a tasty Sunday roast, and customers can choose from sirloin, lamb, chicken or a nut roast, and each main is served with a Yorkshire pudding. roast potatoes, carrot and swede mash, red cabbage, seasonal greens and gravy. | Emma Dukes