I visit new pub serving Liverpool's 'best' Sunday roast and might have found my favourite place in city
Liverpool’s much-loved gastro pub, The Blackburne Arms, is one of the Georgian Quarter’s most popular haunts, serving a range of fresh, homemade food and fantastic cask ales.
Popular with foodies, the original Catharine Street venue has become widely regarded as the proud server of Liverpool’s ‘best roast’, with many customers having to be turned away every Sunday. The team’s latest venture - The Blackburne Arms Allerton - recently opened on the bustling Allerton Road so we headed down to see if the famous roast dinner is worth the hype.
We booked in advance, securing a table at 6.00pm on Sunday (July 7) and I’d definitely recommend making a reservation so you’re not disappointed. While the outside of the smart new venue definitely looks more like a bar, the inside feels like a cosy pub and is full of charm and character.
The Sunday menu is simple, but I honestly don’t think there’s any need for a huge range of dishes when most of us are in there for a roast. The selection provided is definitely enough, with two veggie roast options - which can be made vegan upon request - and three meat options of beef, chicken and lamb. For starters, you can choose from Italian cured meats, smoked mackerel pate, focaccia or anchovies which, again, I think is plenty of choice.
If you want a really fancy roast, you can add cauliflower cheese, stuffing balls, extra gravy or pigs in blankets, and each roast already comes with a selection of vegetables, Yorkshire pudding (removed on vegan options), roast potatoes and gravy.
Desserts include sticky toffee pudding, honeycomb affogato, chocolate brownie or lemon meringue pie, and of course, there is a vast range of cask ales, beers, ciders, cocktails and soft drinks available.
