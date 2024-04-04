Blackstock Market Liverpool announces grand opening date and free launch party

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Liverpool’s newest entertainment venue will open its doors this week, with a huge free launch party.

Planning permission was granted in 2022 to turn a derelict warehouse on Blackstock Street into a buzzing new venue with a food court, comedy club, multiple bars and live sports. Now, the highly anticipated Blackstock Market is ready to host customers and its official opening date has been revealed.

Boasting a wide-ranging programme of entertainment, as well as a number of popular food vendors, bars and the iconic Hot Water Comedy Club, Blackstock Market promises to be the ‘highlight of Liverpool’s cultural scene.’

Announcing the grand opening on social media, Blackstock Market said: “With free entry and full accessibility, everyone’s welcome to join the fun. Indulge in our food market’s delights, sip on your favourite drinks, and catch live comedy in our theatre. Don’t miss out on this highlight of Liverpool’s cultural scene. Let’s make memories at Blackstock Market’s launch!”