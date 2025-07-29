Liverpool's 'thriving' Baltic Triangle welcomes two new food joints

BOXPARK Liverpool has welcomed two exciting new food traders.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Joining street food vendors including Yoki Social Table, Yum Cha, Shake? and Simply Salt N Pepper, are Christakis and Rogue Pizza Co.

Christakis has been operating in the city for over 25 years, with Christakis Georgiou creating authentic Greek dishes that are known and loved by Liverpool.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rogue Pizza Co., a new pizza concept that’s spearheaded by Matthew Keenan, Ben Gorry and Jay Riley, also joins the Baltic Triangle site. It is part of the umbrella brand of established tour caterers Rock N Rogue and has catered for stars including Green Day, Sabrina Carpenter, Mary J Blige, Sting, Shinedown, Bring Me The Horizon and Jorja Smith.

Joel Lee, General Manager at BOXPARK Liverpool, said: “We’ve been working with local concepts to give our guests an even wider range of delicious dishes and felt that both a Greek kitchen and one that serves such classics like pizza and pasta were necessary and would add so much to our offering.

BOXPARK Liverpool. | BOXPARK

“Both Christakis and Rogue have been really well received and we’re excited to see their menus develop further over the coming months.”

Christakis Georgiou, Owner of Christakis, added: “We felt that BOXPARK Liverpool needed a Greek style vendor, and we were highly experienced, serving traditional Greek food in Liverpool! It’s a very exciting time.

“The Baltic Triangle is a thriving area. I’m especially looking forward to having the train station just a few steps away and seeing the Baltic become even busier.”