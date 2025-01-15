14 best Chinese takeaways and restaurants in Liverpool to enjoy this Lunar New Year

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes

Digital Journalist

Published 15th Jan 2025, 13:56 GMT

Explore Liverpool's best-rated Chinese takeaways and restaurants, perfect for celebrating the Lunar New Year with authentic and traditional flavours.

Whether you’re on the hunt for authentic, traditional dishes such as Kung Pao chicken or you fancy some unreal salt and pepper chips, there are dozens of incredible eateries to choose from in Liverpool.

That’s why we have taken a look at Google reviews to point you in the right direction towards some of the highest-rated Chinese takeaways and restaurants in the area in celebration of the Lunar New Year.

Here (in no particular order) are 14 of the top rated Chinese restaurants and takeaways in and around Liverpool, according to Google reviews. Each has a rating of 4.5 out of five stars or higher. Let us know your favourites in the comments.

Chamber 36 is an award-winning Asian restaurant in Liverpool city centre (and Smithdown Road) which offers a whole host of amazing Chinese dishes, including veggie and vegan options. The Berry Street site has a Google rating of 4.5 out of five.

Chamber 36 is an award-winning Asian restaurant in Liverpool city centre (and Smithdown Road) which offers a whole host of amazing Chinese dishes, including veggie and vegan options. The Berry Street site has a Google rating of 4.5 out of five. | Chamber 36

Man Tsuen Ho's Restaurant is located on Nelson Street and has a Google rating of 4.6 out of five stars. Customers praise the restaurant's authentic Chinese dishes and great staff.

Man Tsuen Ho's Restaurant is located on Nelson Street and has a Google rating of 4.6 out of five stars. Customers praise the restaurant's authentic Chinese dishes and great staff. | Man Tsuen Ho's Restaurant

Phoenix Palace is a restaurant in Tuebrook, rated 4.7 out of five on Google. It's an ideal place for a sit-down meal and is loved by many locals.

Phoenix Palace is a restaurant in Tuebrook, rated 4.7 out of five on Google. It's an ideal place for a sit-down meal and is loved by many locals. | Tripadvisor

Tiger Rock is an amazing Asian restaurant, with three sites in Liverpool. Its small plates are perfect for trying a range of new dishes and its North John Street and Smithdown venues have a Google rating of 4.6 out of five.

Tiger Rock is an amazing Asian restaurant, with three sites in Liverpool. Its small plates are perfect for trying a range of new dishes and its North John Street and Smithdown venues have a Google rating of 4.6 out of five. | Emma Dukes

