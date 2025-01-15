Whether you’re on the hunt for authentic, traditional dishes such as Kung Pao chicken or you fancy some unreal salt and pepper chips, there are dozens of incredible eateries to choose from in Liverpool.

That’s why we have taken a look at Google reviews to point you in the right direction towards some of the highest-rated Chinese takeaways and restaurants in the area in celebration of the Lunar New Year.

Here (in no particular order) are 14 of the top rated Chinese restaurants and takeaways in and around Liverpool, according to Google reviews. Each has a rating of 4.5 out of five stars or higher. Let us know your favourites in the comments.

1 . Chamber 36, Berry Street Chamber 36 is an award-winning Asian restaurant in Liverpool city centre (and Smithdown Road) which offers a whole host of amazing Chinese dishes, including veggie and vegan options. The Berry Street site has a Google rating of 4.5 out of five. | Chamber 36

2 . Man Tsuen Ho's Restaurant, Nelson Street Man Tsuen Ho's Restaurant is located on Nelson Street and has a Google rating of 4.6 out of five stars. Customers praise the restaurant's authentic Chinese dishes and great staff. | Man Tsuen Ho's Restaurant

3 . Phoenix Palace Restaurant, West Derby Road Phoenix Palace is a restaurant in Tuebrook, rated 4.7 out of five on Google. It's an ideal place for a sit-down meal and is loved by many locals. | Tripadvisor