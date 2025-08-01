Costa Coffee opens new Liverpool site inside Asda supermarket

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes

Digital Journalist

Published 1st Aug 2025
Costa Coffee has opened a brand-new store in Liverpool.

The new coffee shop has launched inside the Asda Hunts Cross store, and officially opened its doors on July 31.

Asda shoppers will be able to enjoy Costa Coffee’s drinks and food in a modern café environment, with the brand stating the venue has been designed to offer customers a great place to take a break or catch up with friends.

Costa Coffee X Asda Hunts Cross, Liverpool. | Handout
Costa Coffee X Asda Hunts Cross, Liverpool. | Handout

The site was formerly an Asda cafe.

Tom Falk, Head of Property at Costa Coffee, said: "We’re thrilled to continue our collaboration with Asda and bring our much-loved Costa Coffee experience to shoppers in Hunts Cross. This store is all about convenience and comfort – offering customers the chance to enjoy their favourite coffee in a friendly and familiar setting."

