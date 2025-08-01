Classic Football Shirts opens in Liverpool as Reds launch new 2025/26 adidas kit

Classic Football Shirts opens 'The Vault' pop-up store in Liverpool, featuring vintage shirts from the 1980s to 2010s, as new Liverpool FC adidas kits are released.

Classic Football Shirts is launching its latest pop-up in Liverpool today, at the former Lalligrass store on College Lane.

The Vault’ pop-up store will open at 9.00am today (August 1), with Reds fans able to bag vintage shirts from the 1980s, 1990s, 2000s and 2010s. The launch coincides with the release of Liverpool FC’s new adidas kits for the 2025/26 season.

Classic Football Shirts countdown in Liverpool.placeholder image
Classic Football Shirts countdown in Liverpool. | Emma Dukes

Classic Football Shirts says visitors can expect a “unique retail and exhibition space” with “some of the most iconic and rare pieces from adidas’ rich footballing history.”

Sharing a sneak peek of the shirts available in-store and online last night, Classic Football Shirts said: “Liverpool and the three stripes, it can’t be beaten. These products as well as many more are part of a huge drop hitting the site tomorrow at 9:00am (UK Time). Plenty happening tomorrow. Don’t miss it.”

The Vault is expected to be open until Monday (August 4) with opening hours expected to be confirmed this morning.

