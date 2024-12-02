An iconic Liverpool city centre bar has announced it will close before Christmas due to the ongoing cost of living crisis.

Known for its pizza slices, delicious cocktails and beer pong, Crazy Pedro’s opened on Parr Street seven years ago and quickly became one of Liverpool’s top destinations for a night out.

Describing itself as a full-time party bar and part-time pizza parlour, the venue is loved by many, offering unique pizza options, frozen margs and a large roof terrace. Now, the bar has announced it will close its doors in under three weeks times, leaving locals ‘devastated’.

Sharing the news on Instagram, a spokesperson for Crazy Pedro’s said: “Crazy times are unfortunately calling time on Crazy Pedro’s Liverpool. After 7 years of Pedro’s love affair with Liverpool, the party is almost over but not quite yet...Rising costs, the ongoing cost of living crisis, inflation and the recent budget mean we can no longer ride it out into the New Year.

“We love you Liverpool - we are super grateful for all the support and friendships made but unfortunately it’s now beyond our means to carry on. We have taken the incredibly difficult and heartbreaking decision to close our doors as of Sunday 22nd December.

“Our legendary team have flown the flag and brought the party for seven big years and for that we are eternally grateful. We are making every step to ensure the team have employment opportunities with us in either our other Pedro’s locations or industry friends across the city. All bookings will be contacted and any existing bookings will remain as planned (please do get in touch with any questions).”

The bar added: “We’ll be going out with a bang with 2-4-1 drinks all day, every day until we close our doors. So join us for a tequila, slice and a cold one.”

