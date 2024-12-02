Rescue dogs Liverpool: 15 charming dogs and puppies seeking forever homes in Merseyside this Christmas

Dozens of adorable rescue dogs in Liverpool are searching for their forever homes in time for Christmas. Could you make their Christmas wish come true?

Located near Liverpool in Whiston, Dogs Trust’s Merseyside rescue centre serves Liverpool, Knowsley, Sefton, Wirral and St Helens and has more than 50 dogs in its kennels, who would love the chance to find a permanent place to call home.

A large range of dog breeds and ages are available for fostering or adoption, including a Whippet puppy, an Akita, a Yorkshire Terrier cross, Pomeranians and a Miniature Poodle.

The charity is seeing more and more people giving up their pets as a result of the cost of living crisis, and warns that abandonments often spike during and shortly after the Christmas period.

The team at Dogs Trust Merseyside is also asking local dog lovers to help them make sure they can give the dogs in their care the best Christmas possible, by donating toys and treats in time for the big day. So, if you are hoping for a new companion, why not pop into the rescue centre and find a new friend?

Below are fifteen of the rescue centre’s newest residents, who would love to find a permanent home in time for the most wonderful time of the year. But, it is important to remember that dogs are for life, not just for Christmas.

More information about the adoption process is available via the Dogs Trust Merseyside website.

Freddy is a Whippet cross puppy looking for a home in Merseyside. Freddy is just twelve weeks old and can live with another dog and children over the age of five. He will need all his basic training and will need to attend Dogs Trust's Dog School training classes. Freddy has a grade two heart murmur.

Kyro is an Italian Corso Dog cross puppy up for adoption in Merseyside. He is a young pup so will need somebody at home for most of the day to help with house training and socialisation, with a view to building his alone time up gradually. He could share his home with another dog following a successful meeting at the centre, and any children over the age of eight, but no cats.

Flo is a Beagle cross looking for a home in Merseyside. She can live with children over the age of 14 but needs to be the only pet. She isn't fully house trained and will need someone at home with her all day.

Reggie is an Hungarian Vizsla up for adoption in Merseyside. He is four-years-old and can live with children over the age of 16 but will need to be the only pet. He is house trained and can be left for a few hours once settled.

