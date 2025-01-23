'Like nothing I’ve ever tasted before' - I try Liverpool’s newest Indian restaurant Delhi House Cafe

Emily Bonner
By Emily Bonner

Broadcast Journalist

Published 23rd Jan 2025, 18:00 BST
Discover a modern taste of Delhi at Liverpool's Delhi House Cafe, offering a unique dining experience at Royal Albert Dock.

A new restaurant in Liverpool hopes to introduce a modern taste of India to diners. Delhi House Cafe is a family-run business serving up authentic Indian food to the city.

Located at the city's iconic Royal Albert Dock, they're offering up a unique dining experience.

Delhi House manager Preen told LiverpoolWorld: "The dishes on our menu are not the dishes you'd find in any other Indian restaurant, I'd say. So we don't do papadums, we don't do korma, we don't do madras."

This is, Preen tells us, because they want to give customers a taste of the food they would eat if they travelled to Delhi, saying: "When we came to the UK we saw that there's a missing part of Indian food that we really want the people of the UK to know. This is what actual Indian food is."

The dahi poori was like a flavour explosion in my mouthThe dahi poori was like a flavour explosion in my mouth
The dahi poori was like a flavour explosion in my mouth | Local TV

Preen and her family relocated from Delhi to the North West five years ago and this is now their second location, after Manchester.

She said: "It just feels different to be in Liverpool and love the people here, we love that we've opened a restaurant here and especially on the docks where it's so beautiful."

They take at least six months to develop each dish on their menu and you definitely shouldn't be perturbed because it's not the classic British Indian food you're used to as these flavours really are something else.

Watch the video above to see what I thought of the food.

