Eurovision celebrations begin across Liverpool this week, and the city is really getting into the party spirit. One venue getting ready for the song contest is Bill’s, a lovely restaurant in the heart of Liverpool ONE.

The team have curated a special ‘Euromania’ menu, available from May 9 -13, and we were invited to try it for ourselves. With Eurovision classics playing on the speakers and disco balls hanging from the ceilings, we really felt like the song contest had come to town.

The menu:

Drinks: On the Euromania special menu, guests can expect a disco-tastic cocktail concoction with the ‘Club Tropicana (Drinks Aren’t Free)’ which features vodka, Blue Curaçao, pineapple and citrus. We tried the cocktail and it was delicious and what makes it cocktail even better is the bright green colour, flashing glasses and disco ball straw.

Main: For the main course, we enjoyed the ‘Cheesy Disco Burger’; a beef patty, topped with cheesy truffle fondue, disco pickled onions and served with rosemary salted fries. The large, moist burger is delightful, and the bun is glistening gold. If you have dietary requirements, just ask about different main options!

Dessert: For dessert, Bill’s pulled out all the stops with a douze-points worthy spectacular, with the one and only ‘Glitterball Finale’; a melting chocolate glitter ball of brownie, vanilla ice cream, biscuit and caramel sauce, providing the perfect indulgent treat to round the night off. A highlight was definitely pouting the thick caramel sauce ourselves!

Verdict: The Euromania menu definitely feels special and we really enjoyed the special touches such as the gold glittery burger and drinks glasses which change colour. We would definitely recommend Bill’s for a Eurovision meal!

The Euromania menu is available at Bill’s Liverpool, Liverpool ONE, from May 9 to 13.

