How does your local ‘Spoons’ rank among their 16 venues with an ‘L’ postcode.

Wetherspoons are known for reasonably priced pints, traditional fayre, trademark patterned carpets and toilets tucked away in the farthest reaches of the pub.

More affectionately known as ‘Spoons’ they have become something of a cult, for better or worse.

Although the pub giant has recently put The Mockbeggar Hall, in Wirral, up for sale and closed 33 venues in the UK in recent years, there are still a host of Spoons located in and around Liverpool.

Here at LiverpoolWorld we have pulled together a useful guide to the Wetherspoons experience, ranking the 16 venues with an ‘L’ postcode from best to worst according to Google reviews.

1 . The North Western ⭐4.2 from 3,984 reviews.📍The North Western, Lime Street Station, 7 Lime St, Liverpool L1 1RJ Photo: Google Street View

2 . The Lime Kiln ⭐4.2 from 2,018 reviews. 🍺 Casual British fare & ales are provided on an airy former warehouse site with TVs & a large patio.📍The Lime Kiln, Concert Square, Fleet St, Liverpool L1 4AN

3 . The Captain Alexander ⭐4.2 from 1,884 reviews. 📍The Captain Alexander, 15 James St, Liverpool L2 7NX Photo: Google Street View

4 . The Queen’s Picture House ⭐4.1 from 1,653 reviews.📍The Queen’s Picture House, 47-49 South Rd, Waterloo, Liverpool L22 5PE