Register
BREAKING
Family pay tribute to woman shot dead - as man faces murder charge
Lucy Letby to face retrial on allegation she tried to murder baby girl
Lego scraps plans to make bricks out of recycled plastic bottles
Aldi boss says 'savvy shoppers' helped profits jump by £118m
Over half of Scotland’s popular beaches ‘blighted’ with raw sewage
Nats ‘sorry’ staff off sick ‘will impact’ flights from major airport

Every Wetherspoons pub in Liverpool rated from best to worst

How does your local ‘Spoons’ rank among their 16 venues with an ‘L’ postcode.

Dominic Raynor
By Dominic Raynor
Published 10th May 2023, 16:44 BST
Updated 25th Sep 2023, 12:38 BST

Wetherspoons are known for reasonably priced pints, traditional fayre, trademark patterned carpets and toilets tucked away in the farthest reaches of the pub.

More affectionately known as ‘Spoons’ they have become something of a cult, for better or worse.

Although the pub giant has recently put The Mockbeggar Hall, in Wirral, up for sale and closed 33 venues in the UK in recent years, there are still a host of Spoons located in and around Liverpool.

Here at LiverpoolWorld we have pulled together a useful guide to the Wetherspoons experience, ranking the 16 venues with an ‘L’ postcode from best to worst according to Google reviews.

⭐4.2 from 3,984 reviews.📍The North Western, Lime Street Station, 7 Lime St, Liverpool L1 1RJ

1. The North Western

⭐4.2 from 3,984 reviews.📍The North Western, Lime Street Station, 7 Lime St, Liverpool L1 1RJ Photo: Google Street View

⭐4.2 from 2,018 reviews. 🍺 Casual British fare & ales are provided on an airy former warehouse site with TVs & a large patio.📍The Lime Kiln, Concert Square, Fleet St, Liverpool L1 4AN

2. The Lime Kiln

⭐4.2 from 2,018 reviews. 🍺 Casual British fare & ales are provided on an airy former warehouse site with TVs & a large patio.📍The Lime Kiln, Concert Square, Fleet St, Liverpool L1 4AN

⭐4.2 from 1,884 reviews. 📍The Captain Alexander, 15 James St, Liverpool L2 7NX

3. The Captain Alexander

⭐4.2 from 1,884 reviews. 📍The Captain Alexander, 15 James St, Liverpool L2 7NX Photo: Google Street View

⭐4.1 from 1,653 reviews.📍The Queen’s Picture House, 47-49 South Rd, Waterloo, Liverpool L22 5PE

4. The Queen’s Picture House

⭐4.1 from 1,653 reviews.📍The Queen’s Picture House, 47-49 South Rd, Waterloo, Liverpool L22 5PE

Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:WetherspoonsGooglePubsSale