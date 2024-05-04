2 . The Lime Kiln, Concert Square

⭐4.2 from 2,172 reviews. 🍺 Casual British fare & ales are provided on an airy former warehouse site with TVs & a large patio. 📜 There was once a Victorian warehouse on the site of this pub, occupied by manufacturing chemists, from the early 1900s into the 1950s. There was also a sizeable chemical factory next door. The chemical industry in Liverpool began in nearby Lime Street, originally called Lime Kiln Lane. The site of this bar occupies a car park where there was once a Victorian warehouse. In the 1890s, it housed brass founders and the Montserrat Lime Juice Company Stores. 📍 The Lime Kiln, Concert Square, Fleet St, Liverpool L1 4AN Photo: Calflier001/WikimediaCommons