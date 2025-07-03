Family behind award-winning Cucina di Vincenzo to open new Italian restaurant
The family behind the incredibly popular, award-winning Cucina di Vincenzo in Childwall are opening a brand new site, just off the iconic Penny Lane.
Set to open this summer, Croccante Pizza Romana promises to serve pizza “just like in Italy, only closer”. The new site will be run by the Margiotta family, who first opened Cucina di Vincenzo in 2016.
Sharing pictures of the new restaurant on social media earlier this week, the Croccante team said: “Things are really starting to take shape and we can’t wait for you to see the finished results!”
An official opening date has not yet been revealed but it is expected to launch towards the end of July.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.