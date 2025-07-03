These 17 delightful cats and dogs at Merseyside RSPCA centres are looking for forever homes in Liverpool

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes

Digital Journalist

Published 3rd Jul 2025, 10:37 BST

Discover the delightful cats and dogs currently available for adoption at Merseyside RSPCA centres.

Dozens of absolutely lovely cats, kittens, puppies and dogs are searching for permanent homes, loving homes in the Liverpool City Region this summer.

The RSPCA’s Liverpool branch is no longer open but many gorgeous Warrington, Halton & St Helens centre (Warrington).

A variety of dog breeds and cute cats of different ages are available, and they would love the chance to find a permanent place to call home as soon as possible and meet their forever humans.

Below are 17 delightful cats and dogs up for https://www.rspca.org.uk/.

Mooshka is a golden oldie at 14 years old and also at the moment trying to work out what is happening so is a bit on the shy side. She is looking for a quiet home to spend long sunny days relaxing.

1. Mooshka

Mooshka is a golden oldie at 14 years old and also at the moment trying to work out what is happening so is a bit on the shy side. She is looking for a quiet home to spend long sunny days relaxing. | RSPCA

Bella is a German Shepherd. She loves people, thrives off of interaction, and the enrichment of her ongoing training. Bella is intelligent and her training is coming along well, she knows her basic commands and is really enjoying having her mind worked.

2. Bella - German Shepherd

Bella is a German Shepherd. She loves people, thrives off of interaction, and the enrichment of her ongoing training. Bella is intelligent and her training is coming along well, she knows her basic commands and is really enjoying having her mind worked. | RSPCA

Rose is a laid back, cuddly and affectionate cat. She is looking for a new home after being a stray.

3. Rose

Rose is a laid back, cuddly and affectionate cat. She is looking for a new home after being a stray. | RSPCA

Blaze is a Whippet cross puppy. Blaze could live with another dog and is comfortable around cats. He’ll do best in a home with a bit of dog experience, where he can get the structure and attention he thrives on

4. Blaze - Whippet cross puppy

Blaze is a Whippet cross puppy. Blaze could live with another dog and is comfortable around cats. He’ll do best in a home with a bit of dog experience, where he can get the structure and attention he thrives on | RSPCA

