Family-run Italian bakery serving Liverpool's biggest croissant to open third venue

A favourite in the city for its delicious coffee, Gran Caffè, has been serving customers in the Italian Quarter for over a decade. Now, just months after opening its second venue on Duke Street, the popular coffee shop and bakery, run by brothers Paolo and Donato Cillo, will open a third site at one of the city's 'best' locations.

Gran Caffè first launched on Williamson Square as part of the popular Italian Quarter more than ten years ago, and has since gone from strength to strength - despite the difficulties many hospitality businesses currently face - and even offers Liverpool's largest croissant for £25.

Gran Caffe will open its third Liverpool site. It is known for its huge croissants. Image: Gran Caffe/PR

The latest venture will be Gran Caffè's first venue outside of the city centre, and it will have an even bigger menu.

Recently named amongst the Times' 'best places to live' in the UK, the new coffee shop will open in the beautiful Sefton Park suburb, on the much-loved Lark Lane. Joining dozens of other incredible independent businesses, Gran Caffè will serve its signature breakfast pastries that are handcrafted in-house and baked fresh each day, as well as a selection of brunch dishes. The menu will also now include Italian small and large plates, aperitivo and dinner.

Gran Caffe will open its third Liverpool site on the wonderful Lark Lane. Image: Gran Caffe/PR

Passionate about sharing an authentic Italian experience with their guests, Caffè's coffee is sourced from the Cillo brothers' family roastery in Potenza, Italy, and all ingredients for their dishes are provided by their sister's A Tavola da Maria Delicatessen.