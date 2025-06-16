Flight Club Liverpool has launched an exciting new summer cocktail menu with vibrant and refreshing drinks that capture the essence of summer.

Flight Club has released a mouth-watering selection of cocktails and mocktails as part of its brand-new summer drinks menu.

The vibrant drinks feature different fruity tones ranging from mango to peach and melon.

But you’ll have to be fast! These drinks are only available for a limited time until September.

We had the opportunity to sample the delicious new drinks and here is what we thought:

Sicilian Sunrise 0%

The zesty alcohol-free awakening features Seedlip Garden's herbal notes, the tropical tang of passion fruit, a hint of sweet grenadine, and the bright citrus of lemon and orange, all topped with the refreshing fizz of Franklin & Sons Pink Grapefruit Soda.

We found the cocktail to be both refreshing and dry at the same time, and not overly sweet.

It was delicious, and its taste reminded me of blood oranges and a tangy tropical juice.

It was very easy to drink, and would recommend to anyone who is a fan of citrusy drinks.

Mango No. 5

Mango No.5 combines a burst of tropical flavour featuring Patrón Silver, luscious mango, sweet peach liqueur, and a refreshing splash of lime, topped with a hint of effervescent White Claw Mango.

It had a tangy taste, which reminded me of a liquorice sweet and a drumstick lolly at the same time.

It had a sweet and dry taste with a hint of mango, and the alcohol kicked in quite quickly.

Amalfi Nights

Amalfi Nights is inspired by a taste of Italian summer evenings. Aperol's bittersweet citrus meets the complex botanicals of Monkey 47 gin, softened by almond and brightened with lemon; all topped with refreshing lemonade.

The fizzy drink was sweet and citrusy with a slight sour aftertaste.

The nutty undertones of the almond was very subtle, and reminded me of the taste of marzipan but with a strong lemon coat.

For every Amalfi Nights cocktail sold, Monkey 47 will be donating 47p to the WWF Charity.

Just Peachy

Just Peachy is a perfectly peachy delight featuring smooth Patrón Reposado tequila, succulent peach liqueur, a hint of sweet grenadine, and a splash of tropical pineapple.

It was of my favourite cocktail of the night.

It had a sweet fruity taste with the alcohol was very subtle.

The taste of peach lingered on the tongue, even after eating some truffle oiled chips alongside the drink.

Just Peachy had a dark flavour which went down very easily.

Love Wins

Love Wins features a vibrant and refreshing blend of Stonewall Dry Gin, juicy orange, and exotic passion fruit, brightened with a touch of lemon and a hint of sweet gomme.

A splash of Midori adds a touch of melon magic and a beautiful emerald hue, finished with a delicate swirl of grenadine.

This cocktail had a gradient taste: it started off as a fruity drink with a hint of melon which turns into a sour/bitter citrusy drink with a hint of lemon and orange.

The favours were quite smooth and it didn’t have a strong taste of alcohol.

For every Love Wins cocktail sold, Flight Club will be donating £1 to MindOut, a charity providing mental health support and advice to LGBTQ+ communities.

To book your table at Flight Club to sample the delicious new drinks, click here.