One of Liverpool’s most popular steak joints has when revealed when its new venue will open.

Cowshed on Seel Street is highly recommended by Liverpool residents, not only for its exceptional steak quality but also its fantastic customer service. It has earned an impressive Google and Tripadvisor ratings of 4.8 out of five stars, from more than 1,800 reviews on both platforms.

One TripAdvisor reviewer said: “Love the Cowshed! Steaks always perfectly cooked and the sides are delicious, particularly the mushrooms. My tip is to start with one of the excellent - and unusual - cocktails!”

Another reviewer noted: “What a gem of a place.”

Now, the team behind Cowshed are launching a new site in Liverpool and have revealed when it will officially open. Just like the original eatery, Herd will be a beef house and will be situated on the ever popular Smithdown Road in Wavertree.

Announcing the news on social media, the Herd team said: “Hi everyone. Herd is opening. Wednesday August 13th 4pm.”

The restaurant is now taking online bookings ahead of the launch, with its menu featuring steaks, chicken, grazing bites, veggie options, a kids’ menu and more.

Herd will be closed on Mondays but open from 4.00pm to 9.00pm Tuesday - Thursday, 4,00pm to 9.30pm Friday, 12.00pm to 9.30pm Saturday and 12.00pm to 9.00pm Sunday.