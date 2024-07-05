Watch more of our videos on Shots!

How do you even combine Irn-Bru with a Hawaiian pizza? And what on earth does it taste like? I headed to Pizza Punks to get the answers to those important questions.

I first discovered Irn-Bru at a convent in the far north of England in 1984 (it’s a long story). I tasted my first ever Hawaiian pizza in 2022. The two incidents occurred 38 years apart, but they led to this unique moment in my life: sitting in Pizza Punks on Bold Street about to tuck into a Hawaiirn-Bru pizza wondering 'what the hell is this going to taste like?'

I mean, how do you even combine Scotland’s most popular soft drink with a ham and pineapple pizza named after an island in the Pacific Ocean? They are 6,899 miles apart geographically ... and even further away in a culinary sense. But the mad/genius minds in the Pizza Punks kitchen have managed it.

Take a slow-cooked ham hock infused with herbs, spices and the tantalising addition of Irn-Bru. Turn it into pulled pork and sprinkle liberally on a pizza, along with caramelised pineapple, Shop Burnt Pineapple Hot Sauce and some of that Irn-Bru liquor from the marinade.

“It’s a different vibe,” Pizza Punks head chef George Zappa told me. He wasn’t wrong.

I can only describe the taste sensation as ‘mind-boggling’. I’m not sure exactly what I was expecting, but it certainly wasn’t this.

I suppose I was anticipating some sort of ‘sugary pop’ taste, but those concerns were immediately dispelled. The subtle undertone of Irn-Bru was certainly there, but the heat of the chilli provided a perfect counterpoint. The caramelisation of the pineapple removed much of its sweetness too and the overall balance was spot on. I’m still not 100% sure how they managed to pull it off such a radical combo, but I honestly found it delicious.

Pizza Punks' Hawaiirn-Bru pizza and Cherry Pop Punk Soda. | Image: Dominic Raynor

On the downside, my relatively new relationship with the crowd-splitting Hawaiian pizza is already over. I won’t be eating any pineapple-topped pizza anyomore, unless it’s a Hawaiirn-Bru. It’s just so much better.

Still not convinced?

Well, after also treating myself to the garlic cheese Nduja hot honey bomb - which makes its long-awaited return to the new summer menu, along with Birria Beef, Hot Cheetoh, Vegan Meatball Marinara, Hot Mess and Ruby Murray pizzas - I was too full to finish off the final few slices of pizza and took them home, boxed up.

Pizza Punks' garlic cheese Nduja hot honey bomb. | Image: Dominic Raynor

After extoling the virtues of the unorthodox Hawaiirn-Bru concoction to my wife, I urged her to try it. As part of the anti-Hawaiian pizza brigade, she screwed up her face and looked nonplussed by my request. However, two minutes later, the box was empty and she was licking her lips.