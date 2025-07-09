I went down to Marks & Spencer’s at 9:30 am to see if I could get the famous strawberry sandwich that has sent the internet into a spin!

After going once already and failing to secure the goods, I finally managed to get the sandwich after going early in the morning.

Much of the hype around the sandwich is to do with the fact that it is Japanese-inspired and being sold in the same aisle as the other regular sandwiches.

This has cased quite a stir as to whether the strawberry sandwich classes as a normal sandwich or confectionery. If classified as confectionery, the sandwich would be subject to VAT, potentially increasing its price or impacting M&S's profit margins.

This situation echoes past VAT disputes over items like Jaffa Cakes and marshmallows, highlighting the complexities of classifying food items.

The sandwich itself however, is absolutely delicious! I was slightly cautious to try this as I had absolutely no idea how it would taste but it is truly amazing.

M&S use their Red Diamond strawberries paired with whipped cream cheese on sweetened bread. The price for one is currently £2.80 which does seem quite steep but for a one-off summer treat, is certainly worth it.

One sandwich is just enough as due to the whipped cream cheese, it can be quite heavy.

Overall, this M&S treat is definitely worth the hype!