Pumpkin spice season is here and, while I am a black coffee kind of girl, I can’t resist a seasonal drink

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Starbucks is famous for its pumpkin spice offerings but there’s nothing better than trying somewhere near and supporting a local, independent business - that often has cheaper prices and better coffee.

With this in mind, I headed to Cornhill Coffee, a quaint coffee van outside the Baltic Fleet on Wapping that I’ve been desperate to visit. The family-owned business is ran by a mother and daughter, who use their drinks and bakes to the bring the community together.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cornhill Coffee. | Emma Dukes

Cornhill Coffee. | Emma Dukes

Now I’m quite a difficult customer as I’m vegan but don’t like soya or oat milk, so I was very pleased to find that Cornhill offered almond and coconut milk too. The autumn menu is HUGE and has much more than just a pumpkin spice but I stuck with the classic.

All of their autumn drinks can be served iced or hot, and as coffee or matcha - a touch I really liked as a matcha fan. They also offer a range of tasty treats such as vegan school cake and focaccia sandwiches on certain days of the week.

I paid less than £5 for an almond pumpkin spice latte - quite a lot less than Starbucks - and was very impressed. It’s not quite as sweet (or as bright orange) as the chain’s version but if you’re a proper coffee lover, I think you might just find your new favourite - I know I have.