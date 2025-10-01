I went to cute coffee van by historic Liverpool pub and found a 10/10 pumpkin spice latte
Starbucks is famous for its pumpkin spice offerings but there’s nothing better than trying somewhere near and supporting a local, independent business - that often has cheaper prices and better coffee.
With this in mind, I headed to Cornhill Coffee, a quaint coffee van outside the Baltic Fleet on Wapping that I’ve been desperate to visit. The family-owned business is ran by a mother and daughter, who use their drinks and bakes to the bring the community together.
Now I’m quite a difficult customer as I’m vegan but don’t like soya or oat milk, so I was very pleased to find that Cornhill offered almond and coconut milk too. The autumn menu is HUGE and has much more than just a pumpkin spice but I stuck with the classic.
All of their autumn drinks can be served iced or hot, and as coffee or matcha - a touch I really liked as a matcha fan. They also offer a range of tasty treats such as vegan school cake and focaccia sandwiches on certain days of the week.
I paid less than £5 for an almond pumpkin spice latte - quite a lot less than Starbucks - and was very impressed. It’s not quite as sweet (or as bright orange) as the chain’s version but if you’re a proper coffee lover, I think you might just find your new favourite - I know I have.