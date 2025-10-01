Scooby the Lurcher was found severely emaciated and weak, now healthy but still waiting for a loving home after 550 days of care at RSPCA Wirral.

This article contains a distressing image.

A dog that was found just days away from death is still waiting to find his forever home, after more than 500 days in care.

Rescued in February 2024, Scooby - a Lurcher - was in a “horrendous” condition and was severely emaciated and weak. The vet reported he would likely have died within a couple of days from starvation.

The RSPCA found Scooby curled up on a dirty cushion in a property in Prescot, with the inspector stating he was one of the thinnest dogs she had ever seen that was still standing. His previous owner has been banned from keeping animals for ten years.

Now, being cared for at the RSPCA Wirral & Chester Branch, he is a healthy weight, and is loving, energetic and playful - but continues to be overlooked. He has already been waiting for over 550 days - around 18 months - without finding a loving family who will care for him.

Wirral & Chester Branch Animal Centre Manager Kay Hawthorn, said: “We can’t quite believe Scooby is still with us after 550 days.

“He is the most gorgeous, loving, energetic and playful pooch and deserves all the happiness in the world.

“We just hope the perfect person is reading this so we can find his forever family soon. He has been waiting for far too long and is our longest stay - we need people’s help to change that.”

Scooby’s ideal home would need a fair sized garden, or access to green space, for him to play and he could potentially live with another dog but no cats.

Kay added: “He would be best suited to experienced dog owners who love an active lifestyle. Scooby can be left for short periods of time but would do best with someone around for most of the day.

“We’re hopeful people can help spread the word this Adoptober, so we can cast the net wider and find the perfect home for Scooby.”

For more information and to complete the online application form please visit Scooby’s Find A Pet page.