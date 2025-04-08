Iceland to giveaway air fryer pizza for Liverpool residents

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Pizza lovers are in for a crispy, cheesy treat as Iceland’s The Food Warehouse announces plans to dish out FREE Slicey Pizza samples to shoppers at Speke’s The Food Warehouse store on 9th April 2025.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The exciting in-store event, taking place for one day only, at The Food Warehouse Store at Unit 2A Boulevard Retail Park. Speke, L24 9PQ, will give shoppers a first taste of Slicey – the world’s first air fryer pizza brand, available exclusively at Iceland and The Food Warehouse stores across the UK.

On 9th April from 11:30am, a Slicey Vespa and Piaggio Van will roll into Speke’s The Food Warehouse store for the day, fully equipped with air fryers to cook up hot, free pizza samples for customers to try.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The flavours up for grabs include Slicey’s Margherita Sicilian-Style and Diavola Spicy Sicilian-Style, giving lucky shoppers a taste of the brand’s game-changing frozen pizza, designed specifically for air fryers.

Eager shoppers can get a slice of Slicey Pizza for FREE

An Iceland spokesperson said: "We’re delighted to team up with Slicey to bring an exclusive air fryer pizza experience to shoppers at our Speke store. We know how much our customers love quick, tasty meals and these revolutionary pizzas deliver restaurant quality flavour with a crispy base in minutes. We can’t wait for everyone to take their first bite!"

To mark the occasion, The Food Warehouse Speke store will also unveil an exciting Slicey-branded takeover for one day only.

The delicious new Slicey pizza range is exclusively available online and in stores nationwide at Iceland and The Food Warehouse. Shoppers can also enjoy a two for £4 offer, available now:

Slicey Diavola Spicy Sicilian-Style Slice Thin Crust Air-fryer Pizza 140g - £2.50 (Two for £4)

- £2.50 (Two for £4) Slicey Margherita Sicilian-Style Slice Thin Crust Air-Fryer Pizza 128g - £2.50 (Two for £4)