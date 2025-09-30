It plans to take over a Grade II listed building.

A major US fast-food joint has submitted plans to open it’s first Liverpool site in the heart of the city centre.

Chick-fil-A is known for its chicken sandwiches and waffle fries, and announced earlier this year that it planned to open its first sites in England in the likes of Leeds, Glasgow and Liverpool, after launching in Belfast.

Chick-fil-A. | Getty Images

Now, it has been revealed that he American chain plans to join Liverpool’s Lord Street, a city centre location already filled with fast-food joints like Wingstop, Burger King, McDonald’s, Popeyes, Dunkin’ Donuts and, soon, a new KFC.

According to planning documents submitted on behalf of Chick-fil-A UK, the new restaurant would take over a vacant, Grade II listed site at 85-89 Lord Street and serve as a dine-in venue for customers, with the opportunity to take away and third party delivery to operate.

Placed between TSB and the Gold Centre, the eatery would welcome customers via the Lord Street entrance, and delivery/access would be at the back on Button Street.

Chick-fil-A Liverpool plans. | Chick-fil-A / Blacksheep

Inside, dining areas would include a mix of seating options, including booths, banquettes, individual seating and perch height dining.

The Design and Access statement reads: “The design and construction of the fit-out scheme is proposed to not only consider the listing of the building, location and use but also that of users of the space.

Chick-fil-A food. | Getty Images

“The design achieves inclusive access to the unit for people of all abilities; employees and visitors, within the limitations of safety and security specific to the nature of the service.”

It continues: “We believe that the proposed restaurant will make a significant positive contribution to not just Liverpool’s high street but the community in which it sits within.

“Our Chick-fil-A restaurant will create new employment opportunities and offer a unique dining experience, all whilst nurturing relationships and caring for people.”

The plans will now be considered by Liverpool City Council’s planning department.