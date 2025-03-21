I'd say the UK is cheese obsessed... Papa Johns reveals new extra cheesy range including Cheeseburger Pizza

Jack Marshall
By Jack Marshall

Senior Reporter

Published 21st Mar 2025, 13:53 BST

Gouda news for cheese lovers...

Papa Johns has unveiled a new range of ‘cheesy, gooey pizzas’ which they say are guaranteed to satisfy even the most cheese-obsessed cravings of a nation famous for its dedication to and passion for all things dairy.

The new range, which was announced earlier this week, features a premium 6-month matured classic British red cheddar for a richer, bolder flavour and includes the following new pizza concoctions...

The three new Papa John's pizzasThe three new Papa John's pizzas
The three new Papa John's pizzas | Papa John's

The Grilled Cheese Pizza: taking the grilled cheese toastie to a whole new level by featuring a generous helping of both cheddar and mozzarella sprinkled on top of a creamy béchamel base with crunchy panko breadcrumbs on top.

The Cheeseburger Pizza: a base of tasty Heinz Burger Sauce topped with spicy beef, tomatoes, onions, and a generous helping of cheddar cheese.

The Grilled Ham & Cheese Pizza: Making an all-time classic even better with a béchamel base layered with mozzarella, ham, and cheddar, finished with a crispy, crunchy panko breadcrumb topping.

Papa John's pizzaPapa John's pizza
Papa John's pizza | Papa John's

‘The UK is obsessed with cheese’

“The secret’s out, and it’s straight from the oven,” said Research & Development Director, Adam Wilcock. “The UK’s obsession for cheese matches our devotion to pizza, which is why we’ve launched this new range - to celebrate the very best of both.

“At Papa Johns, we’re committed to innovation and quality, which is why we’re using a premium British, six-month matured cheddar cheese,” he added. “We’re always looking for new ways to excite our customers, and we can’t wait for everyone to try the new Hot off the Grill range... Say cheese!”

