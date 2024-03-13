Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An independent restaurant, bar and grill on South Liverpool's Allerton Road has closed with immediate effect, but is urging customers not to panic.

Hope & Smoke opened on the popular street five years ago and has since become a much-loved spot for a meal, with an impressive 4.5 out of five star rating on Google, however, the team have now decided to shut up shop. It's not all bad news though, with an exciting new project planned for the venue.

Sharing the news on social media, a spokesperson for the restaurant said: "After careful consideration, we have decided to close Hope & Smoke with immediate effect. But, please do not be alarmed! Whilst we aim to keep all of our lovely regulars that have been coming to us for the last five years, we believe that it is time for us to move in a different direction whilst still keeping our core values and moving forward with the same team.

Hope & Smoke, Allerton Road, Liverpool. Image: Hope & Smoke

"We would like to thank all of our fabulous guests/friends that have showed their loyalty to us over the years we have been open, through the good times and the bad, we are grateful of you all!